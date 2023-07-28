Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sweetgreen in a report released on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Sweetgreen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sweetgreen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

SG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of SG stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $42,815.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $42,815.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,991.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $12,352,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 918,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $5,568,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.