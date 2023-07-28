Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 29,487 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 378.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 708,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,985. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

