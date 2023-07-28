Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 96,074 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 996,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

