Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $10.03 on Friday, hitting $226.83. 531,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.93.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.78.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

