Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. 700,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.