Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 339 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Shares of CBOE traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.60. 574,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average is $136.18.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.