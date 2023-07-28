Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,354.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 371,582 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5,168.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 273,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,748,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,427 shares of company stock worth $41,304,961. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.27. 481,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,642. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.82 and a 200 day moving average of $273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.09.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

