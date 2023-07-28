Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $5,710,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $860,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. 2,300,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.