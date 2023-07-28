Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 112.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 165,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after buying an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 131,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,037,410,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in Intuit by 8.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 267,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,115,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 45.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $15.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $511.98. 483,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.33. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $512.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $143.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

