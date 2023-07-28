Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

