Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.
Insider Activity
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $104.76. 1,976,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $105.35.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Biotech & Healthcare Meet AI: Stocks Soar On Innovation Potential
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is It Time To Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Or Cut Losses?
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.