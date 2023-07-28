Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $104.76. 1,976,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $105.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

