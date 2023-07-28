Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 151.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $107.79. 165,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $109.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

