Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.62 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 139.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.12. The company had a trading volume of 494,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.