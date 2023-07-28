Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.60 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.95. The company had a trading volume of 170,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $171.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

