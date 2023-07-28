Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,938,000 after buying an additional 2,101,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 963,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

