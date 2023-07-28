Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.49. 1,134,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,439. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

