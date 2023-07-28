Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 23.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 623,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 117,746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $119,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.8 %

ALSN traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.