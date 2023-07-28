Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 92,794 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 202.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,794 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after buying an additional 2,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,172,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,626,000 after purchasing an additional 264,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. 3,126,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,905,295. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

