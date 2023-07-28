Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unum Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. 218,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.