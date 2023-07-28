Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 157 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RL traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $128.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,246. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $132.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.