Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 186 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,263. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

HubSpot stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $551.01. The company had a trading volume of 93,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.33. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $571.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.05 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

