Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,348 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,765,000 after buying an additional 477,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $697,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $281.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

