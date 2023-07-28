Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 25,505 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 1,073,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,226,067. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

