Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 544 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,968. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

