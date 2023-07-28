Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 828 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.84. 144,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

