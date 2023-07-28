Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Ramaco Resources worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 167,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,509. The company has a market cap of $398.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $166.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.