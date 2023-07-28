Raymond James Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $572.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $550.00 to $572.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.19. The company had a trading volume of 420,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $466.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $502.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $695,366. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

