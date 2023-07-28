Raymond James Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $154.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $7.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,759. DexCom has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 195.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

