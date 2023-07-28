Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,712 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,185,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,267. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

