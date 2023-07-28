Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $259.96. 1,294,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,421. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $260.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

