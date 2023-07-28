Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Southern stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.85. 5,379,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,575. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

