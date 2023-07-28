Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.71. 2,981,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,234. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $211.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

