Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRV traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,169. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

