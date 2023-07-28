Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 27,165 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 617,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,786,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,635,197. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $53.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

