Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 512,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,418. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

