Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Relx were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Relx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Relx by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.35) to GBX 2,915 ($37.38) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RELX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.86. 859,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

