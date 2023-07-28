Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,800 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 1,842,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 516.1 days.

Repsol Trading Up 4.9 %

REPYF traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Repsol has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

