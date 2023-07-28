Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 27th (ARW, AXTI, BOKF, BSFFF, CHE, CMG, CPG, CRUS, DEI, DHR)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 27th:
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.