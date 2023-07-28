Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 27th (ARW, AXTI, BOKF, BSFFF, CHE, CMG, CPG, CRUS, DEI, DHR)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 27th:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

