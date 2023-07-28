Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Reunion Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Reunion Neuroscience alerts:

Reunion Neuroscience Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REUN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reunion Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:REUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reunion Neuroscience will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Reunion Neuroscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reunion Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Reunion Neuroscience Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions in North America. The company's lead asset includes RE104, a clinical-stage serotonergic psychedelic therapeutic product for antidepressant applications. It is also developing the RE200 series, which comprises molecules that are structurally designed to be similar to classical psychedelics with selective potency at the target serotonin 2A receptor (5HT2A) for potential chronic treatment in various patient populations and indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.