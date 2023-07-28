Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 270 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.43. 579,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.41. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $391.61. The stock has a market cap of $189.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

