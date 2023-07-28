Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,660. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

