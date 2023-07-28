Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. 4,080,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

