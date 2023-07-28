Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.73. 1,116,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

