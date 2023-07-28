Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

