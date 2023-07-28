Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,179,600,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 750,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,926. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.