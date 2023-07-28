Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.97. 644,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,564. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

