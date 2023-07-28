Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 593 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,959,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

ACN stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.87. The stock had a trading volume of 569,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,691. The firm has a market cap of $210.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

