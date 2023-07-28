Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 7,826 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Compass Point began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,259,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,928,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

