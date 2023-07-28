RF&L Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 3.1% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

