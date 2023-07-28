RF&L Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.91. 31,094,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,526,285. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

